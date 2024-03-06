Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 9,237 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.9% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,083,288 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,854. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $169.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

