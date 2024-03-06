Haoxi Health Technology Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 6th (NASDAQ:HAO)

Haoxi Health Technology’s (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 6th. Haoxi Health Technology had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Haoxi Health Technology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Haoxi Health Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAO opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Haoxi Health Technology has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.83.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

About Haoxi Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.