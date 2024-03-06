HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Raised to $26.00 at TD Cowen

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 4,922,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 in the last ninety days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.