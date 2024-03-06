HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.
View Our Latest Research Report on HCP
HashiCorp Stock Performance
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp
In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 78.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.