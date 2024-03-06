HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $152.0 million-$154.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.7 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. 4,891,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

