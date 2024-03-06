HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $25.33. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. HashiCorp shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 2,196,680 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 471,038 shares of company stock worth $10,708,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $55,774,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

