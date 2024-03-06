Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 26th

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of HVT.A traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 425. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.