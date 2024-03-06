Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

HVT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 4,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,153. The company has a market capitalization of $550.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $37.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,141,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

