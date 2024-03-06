Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.12. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $73.47.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

