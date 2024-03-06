HC Wainwright Cuts Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Price Target to $3.00

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

MYNZ stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 58,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,210. Mainz Biomed has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mainz Biomed in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

