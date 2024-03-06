HC Wainwright Weighs in on Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cassava Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SAVA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 128,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,746,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,354,000 after purchasing an additional 124,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 108,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

