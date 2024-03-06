Head-To-Head Analysis: Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) and HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF)

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) and HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Venator Materials and HEXPOL AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.17 billion 47.52 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -294.21 HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $30.62 0.38

HEXPOL AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venator Materials. Venator Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXPOL AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22% HEXPOL AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Venator Materials and HEXPOL AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXPOL AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of HEXPOL AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HEXPOL AB (publ) beats Venator Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment manufactures gaskets for plate heat exchangers and seals under the GISLAVED GUMMI brand; and polyurethane wheels for forklifts under the STELLANA brand name. It serves for automotive and transportation, building and construction, consumer and healthcare, energy, wire and cable, industrial, oil and gas, rollers, gaskets, and seals and wheels markets. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

