Head-To-Head Comparison: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) vs. National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for U.S. Bancorp and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 12 8 0 2.40 National Australia Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $45.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.85%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 13.36% 14.89% 1.04% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and National Australia Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $28.01 billion 2.41 $5.43 billion $3.28 13.19 National Australia Bank $33.43 billion 2.06 $4.94 billion N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National Australia Bank.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats National Australia Bank on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers. In addition, the company offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. Further, it provides investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, as well as fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services. Furthermore, it offers trust and investment management, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments. It accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, debit cards, and term deposits; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, cash maximiser, farm management, community free saver, statutory trust, and project bank accounts, as well as farm management deposits. In addition, the company provides home loans, personal loans, and business loans; vehicle and equipment finance; and trade and invoice finance, as well as business overdrafts and bank guarantees. Further, it offers insurance products consisting of home and content, landlord, travel, car, caravan and trailer, life, and business insurance products; and pension, self-managed super funds, cash management, and financial planning and advisory services. Additionally, the company provides investment products; credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online and internet banking services; small business services; international and foreign exchange solutions; and industry specific banking services. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

