Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

Shares of Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 191.04 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.32 million, a P/E ratio of 820.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.83 ($4.15).

About Headlam Group

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

