Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6 Per Share

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Headlam Group Stock Performance
Shares of Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 191.04 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.32 million, a P/E ratio of 820.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.83 ($4.15).
About Headlam Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Headlam Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying at New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.