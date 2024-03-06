HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.8 %

HSTM opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,806.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HealthStream by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

