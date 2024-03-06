Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. 344,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,102. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

