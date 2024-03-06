Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $175,900,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Hologic by 117.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 654,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.70. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

