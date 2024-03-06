Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HOV stock opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.88 and a 200-day moving average of $121.15. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $183.60.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $597,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,584.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,027 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

