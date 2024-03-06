H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Update

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 10,090,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $82,605,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,508 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3 %

H&R Block stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 240,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,515. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

