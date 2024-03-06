HSBC Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $412.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HSBC from $411.00 to $412.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.42.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.70 and its 200 day moving average is $228.92. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $338.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,958.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

