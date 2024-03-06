HSBC Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $68.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at HSBC from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

