Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

