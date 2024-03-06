Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Sets New 12-Month High at $294.97

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.97 and last traded at $294.97, with a volume of 10048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.46.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $612,431,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

