HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.83

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $14.79. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 22,045 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 133.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 125.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

