Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis Acquires 108 Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 108 shares of Ithaca Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($190.53).

Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 112 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($190.48).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

Shares of LON:ITH traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 139.60 ($1.77). 518,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,956. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -1,386.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.29. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 123.20 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.38).

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

