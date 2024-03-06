IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $591.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
IDXX stock opened at $558.32 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $549.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.98.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
