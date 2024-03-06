IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Up 9.6% in February

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IMAX Stock Down 0.5 %

IMAX opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in IMAX by 172.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

