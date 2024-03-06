Immunocore Holdings plc to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Immunocore by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 679,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 158,502 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Immunocore by 30.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,028,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,583,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Immunocore by 54.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

