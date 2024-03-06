Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
