indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Purchased by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor makes up 2.0% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.32% of indie Semiconductor worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 102.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 395,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,729. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 598,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.14. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

