Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,056 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $338.79. 525,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,388. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $347.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

