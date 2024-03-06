Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 1,719,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,336. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

