Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. 1,719,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,787,336. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.