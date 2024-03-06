Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,399 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in STERIS by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.05. 91,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.71. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

