Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.98. 361,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

