Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 908,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.82.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

