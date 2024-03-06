Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.61. 952,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,975. The firm has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

