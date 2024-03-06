Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,351,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,204,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

