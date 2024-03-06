Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 942 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $742.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $750.17 and its 200-day moving average is $659.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

