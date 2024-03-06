Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $5,648,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 104.7% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 392,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,900,000 after purchasing an additional 200,525 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW stock traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, hitting $283.86. 6,314,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,709. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.