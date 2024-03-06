Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,986 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.02. 253,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,619. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.37. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $269.68. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

