Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1,205.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.54. 685,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,566. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average is $193.64.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.