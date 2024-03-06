Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes $498,000 Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 174,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $91.89 and a 52-week high of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David L. Deninno sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $895,975.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,535 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,201.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $411,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,077 shares of company stock worth $2,050,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

