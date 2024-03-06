Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Yum China Trading Up 2.2 %

YUMC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.01. 2,334,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,367. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

