Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives $20.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Infosys Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:INFY opened at $19.28 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
See Also
