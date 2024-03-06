ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 2,659,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,929. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,620,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,113,000 after purchasing an additional 608,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,500,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,415 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ING Groep by 64.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

