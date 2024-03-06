ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 2,659,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,929. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
