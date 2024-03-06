Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Raised to $122.00 at Barclays

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,920 shares of company stock worth $6,902,922. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 63.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ingredion by 414.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

