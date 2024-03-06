Insider Buying: Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Shares of TSE SJ traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$73.20. 19,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,339. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.60. Stella-Jones Inc. has a 52-week low of C$49.17 and a 52-week high of C$85.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.32.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.8295615 EPS for the current year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SJ shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJ

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.