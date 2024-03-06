Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Purchases C$1,816,340.52 in Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 698,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Western Energy Services stock opened at C$2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.07. Western Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

