Insider Selling: Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew John Cornish sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08), for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,576.34).

Andrew John Cornish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Andrew John Cornish bought 19,962 shares of Aurrigo International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £16,967.70 ($21,535.35).

Aurrigo International Stock Performance

LON:AURR opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.73. Aurrigo International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 76.55 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.38 million and a PE ratio of -1,027.78.

Aurrigo International Company Profile

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

