Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total value of C$23,025.84.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CPX traded up C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$38.20. 49,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power Co. has a 1-year low of C$35.11 and a 1-year high of C$46.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.04.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.27.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

